Regional Vaccine Store In Koraput Gets ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Vaccine Store (RVS), Koraput has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for complying with requirements of the quality management system.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared the achievement on its Twitter handle. Here’s the Tweet:-

Happy to Share that Regional Vaccine Store (RVS), Koraput has received ISO – 9001:2015 Quality certification for quality management system (for proper storage of vaccine, proper maintenance of cold chain & computerized record of vaccine through online eVIN software. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/GMklxGIRZ0 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) February 24, 2022

The Regional Vaccine Store in Koraput received the certification for the scope of proper storage of vaccine inside WIC, maintain proper cold chain, Low Sickness Rate, Effective Supply Chain Management of RI & Covid vaccine from RVS to DVS, Maintain Computerized record of vaccine & logistics through the online eVIN software, Ensure Efficacy & Quality of vaccine by recording of temperature twice daily, Ensure Zero wastage by following FIFO & EEFO Guidelines, Maintaining proper quality assurance & quality methodologies in various of logistics & supply chain Regular update Cold Chain equipment status in NCCMIS.

Also Read: Regional Vaccine Store In Bhubaneswar Gets ISO 9001:2015 Certification

It may be mentioned here that the Regional Vaccine Store (RVS), Bhubaneswar had received ISO 9001:2015 certification in December last year for routine immunisation and ensuring quality & safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Besides, the Regional Vaccine Store-Sundargarh, District Vaccine Store-Rayagada, and District Vaccine Store-Keonjhar are also ISO 9001:2015 certified for Routine Immunization & COVID-19 vaccine Quality Management System.

Also Read: Three More Vaccine Stores In Odisha Get ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The International Accurate Certification Services is responsible for providing to the willing organizations. The IAC is an expert in providing Certifications like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 29990, and ISO 50001 to the organizations and is capable of project implementations in various fields across the business domain for the betterment of the society.