Regina Cassandra takes the Spotlight With Her Brilliant Performance in Rocket Boys 2

After a super successful season one, Rocket Boys Season 2 was released recently. The audiences were looking forward to the second installment and the hype is real.

Ardent fans had a marathon and finished the season overnight and have been singing praises about Regina Cassandra and her performance in season two.

The audiences have hyped Regina for delivering back-to-back performances in 2023 which have definitely covered all social media platforms at every refresh.

Regina started with Jannbaaz Hindustan Ke as an IPS Officer Kavya followed by Farzi and now Rocket Boys 2 as Mrinalini Sarabhai.

The actress was also featured in IMDB’s Popular Indian celebrities at Position four with the biggest names of Bollywood. She has the film Flashback in her kitty.

The poster of her look and the trailer was released recently. Audiences are looking forward to her yet another promising character.