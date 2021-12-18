Refresh Your Mood With Delicious Falooda

New Delhi: Falooda is one of the most popular frozen desserts in the Indian subcontinent. It is a mouth-watering dessert recipe and is generally served chilled with sabja seeds, vanilla ice cream, and rose syrup.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp sabja seeds / falooda seeds / basil seeds / tukmaria

½ cup falooda sev

4 cup milk

3 tbsp sugar

¼ cup rooh afza / rose syrup

1 cup strawberry jelly (vegetarian)

2 scoop vanilla ice cream

2 tbsp tutti frutti

2 tbsp nuts (chopped)

2 cherry

INSTRUCTIONS