Delicious Falooda
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Refresh Your Mood With Delicious Falooda

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Falooda is one of the most popular frozen desserts in the Indian subcontinent. It is a mouth-watering dessert recipe and is generally served chilled with sabja seeds, vanilla ice cream, and rose syrup.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tbsp sabja seeds / falooda seeds / basil seeds / tukmaria
  • ½ cup falooda sev
  • 4 cup milk
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • ¼ cup rooh afza / rose syrup
  • 1 cup strawberry jelly (vegetarian)
  • 2 scoop vanilla ice cream
  • 2 tbsp tutti frutti
  • 2 tbsp nuts (chopped)
  • 2 cherry

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a tall glass add 2 tbsp rooh afza.
  2. Further, add 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds.
  3. Now add 2 tbsp cooked falooda sev.
  4. Pour 1 cup of chilled milk and stir gently.
  5. Drop 2 tbsp of gelly without spilling.
  6. Add in a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
  7. Further top with 1 tsp of tutti frutti, 1 tsp chopped nuts.
  8. Drizzle 1 tbsp of rooh afza and top with a cherry.
  9. Finally, enjoy royal falooda chilled.
PragativadiNews 11263 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen − 5 =

Breaking