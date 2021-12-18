Refresh Your Mood With Delicious Falooda
New Delhi: Falooda is one of the most popular frozen desserts in the Indian subcontinent. It is a mouth-watering dessert recipe and is generally served chilled with sabja seeds, vanilla ice cream, and rose syrup.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp sabja seeds / falooda seeds / basil seeds / tukmaria
- ½ cup falooda sev
- 4 cup milk
- 3 tbsp sugar
- ¼ cup rooh afza / rose syrup
- 1 cup strawberry jelly (vegetarian)
- 2 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 2 tbsp tutti frutti
- 2 tbsp nuts (chopped)
- 2 cherry
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a tall glass add 2 tbsp rooh afza.
- Further, add 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds.
- Now add 2 tbsp cooked falooda sev.
- Pour 1 cup of chilled milk and stir gently.
- Drop 2 tbsp of gelly without spilling.
- Add in a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Further top with 1 tsp of tutti frutti, 1 tsp chopped nuts.
- Drizzle 1 tbsp of rooh afza and top with a cherry.
- Finally, enjoy royal falooda chilled.