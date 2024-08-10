Reetika Hooda Out of Bronze Medal Contention at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda’s medal aspirations were dashed as she did not advance to the repechage round after Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy lost 6-8 to Kennedy Blades in the semifinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Reetika became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in heavyweight wrestling. She began her journey with a technical superiority victory over Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy but was defeated by top seed Kyzy in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, Aman Sehrawat earned India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning bronze with a convincing 13-5 win against Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. This increased India’s total medal tally to six, just one short of the seven medals won at Tokyo 2020.