Reels Making Around Kedarnath Temple Restricted After Proposal Video Goes Viral

Deradhun: The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has written a letter to Kedarnath Dham Police and asked them to strictly monitor the area around the temple and take action against those making YouTube shorts/videos/Instagram reels to ensure any such incident is not repeated, as reported by the news agency ANI.

In the letter, the committee said that some Youtubers, social media influencers are making videos and reels around the temple area, which is against the religious sentiments of people. The videos and reels being made are hurting the sentiments of the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a video of a YouTuber proposing to her boyfriend outside the Kedarnath temple went viral on social media. Vishakha Fulsunge, dressed in a yellow saree, can be seen going down on one knee while holding a ring for her boyfriend in the clip. The boyfriend gets emotional and the couple can be then seen sharing a tight hug.

“Today was the day which came true after so much of planning (matching clothes, ring size, travel plans) and thoughts (landsides,heavy rain, cold) . I have been planning this for months now, going down on my knees and asking him officially out at Kedarnath Temple which is at 11,750ft above sea level in the Himalayan mountains, this place for us is pure magic and means a lot to us,” read the caption of the post shared by Fulsunge on Instagram.

The viral video has divided the internet as some think there was nothing wrong with the gesture, while a large section has found it disrespectful. Since being shared the clip has garnered 2,816,625 likes. “Kedarnath is for Darshan not for these things let this place be as it was,” commented one user on the post

“One of the reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines. Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowds. PS – I’m writing this from Kedarnath,” wrote another user. While a third differed and wrote, “Wohh , Nothing can be more beautiful then this , Har Har Mahadev.”

“Appreciate them for celebrating one of their biggest moment of their life under Mahadev’s blessings. Aur ye Ring proposal moment hai guys, try to feel them With You VISHAKHA,” wrote a fourth.