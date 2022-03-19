RedmiBook Pro 15 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched: Check Price & Specs 

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the RedmiBook Pro 15 in China at an online event on March 17. The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display, full-size backlit keyboard, Intel 12th Gen i5/ i7 processors, and runs Windows 11 Home operating system out of the box. RedmiBook Pro 15 comes with a 72Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of local video playback on a single charge and supports 130W fast charging.

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) price, availability

The price of RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) starts at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics while the model with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU is priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 81,400). The laptop configuration with 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU carries a price tag of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,780).

The laptop will go on sale starting March 24 and the Chinese company is offering a 15-inch custom liner bag and mouse pad for the first 300 people who “pay the final payment”. The company hasn’t offered any information on the global availability of RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022), including in India.

RedmiBook Pro 15 specifications

RedmiBook Pro 15 features a 15.6-inch (3200 x 2000 pixels) IPS display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The laptop comes in Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12450H or 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor configuration, paired with Intel UHD Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB GDDR6) GPU. Further, the laptop packs 16GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

RedmiBook Pro 15 is equipped with two 2W speakers that support DTS technology, a PTP trackpad, and a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel to deliver a better typing experience. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the power button for biometric authentication. For video calls, the laptop has a 720p camera on the front. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth version 5.2, two USB Type-C ports for charging and data transfer, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen-1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone jack.

RedmiBook 15 includes a 72Wh battery that is said to deliver up to 12 hours of local video playback on a single charge. It supports 130W Type-C fast charging technology and is claimed to charge the battery up to 50-percent in just 35 minutes when the laptop is powered off. The laptop measures 350.1 × 242.3 × 14.9 mm and weighs 1.8 kg.