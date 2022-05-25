RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Redmi has recently launched in China. The laptops have launched alongside the Redmi Note 11T series, Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi Band 7. The RedmiBook Pro 2022 is offered in two screen sizes and packs the same specifications as the 12th generation Intel Core options apart from a different processor.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) price, availability

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop is available for pre-booking in China on Xiaomi Youpin and other online stores. Its pricing starts from CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). This Redmi laptop will go on sale in China on May 31.

RedmiBook Pro 2022 Ryzen Edition specifications and features

The RedmiBook Pro 2022 series comes with a 14-inch display, 2.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. The 15-inch variant features a 3.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both laptops sport a series-6 aviation aluminium metal body.

Under the hood, the RedmiBook Pro 2022 is available in two processor choices i.e. one with AMD Ryzen R5 6600H and Ryzen R7 6800H. The 15-inch variant also comes with an optional RTX 2050 GPU onboard. Both laptops pack 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The machines are also equipped with three heat pipes and dual fans for heat dissipation.

Connectivity options on the RedmiBook Pro 2022 include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI 2.0.