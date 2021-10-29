Redmi Watch 2 With SpO2 Tracking Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Redmi has launched its new smartwatch Redmi Watch 2 in China. The latest smartwatch is the successor to the Redmi Watch from last year. Redmi Watch comes with a larger AMOLED screen over a TFT screen available on the previous model. Read on to know more.

Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Small price

The price of the Redmi Watch 2 is set at 399 CNY (approximately 4,700 Rs.). The smartwatch will be available for purchase in China in black, blue, and ivory dials from 11 November. It will also have brown, olive, and pink stripe nuanced options. Redmi Buds 3 Lite, on the other hand, has a price of 99 CNY (approximately 1,200 Rs.) And will be available in the Chinese market from Thursday itself.

Details on the price and availability of Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite in global markets including India have not yet been announced.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 has a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen along with a screen-to-body ratio of 63.7 percent. This comes from thin frames designed to provide a better viewing experience compared to last year’s Redmi Watch. The new smartwatch also includes 100 dials and always supports viewing. In addition to the new display, the Redmi Watch 2 has an upgraded list of sensors that help deliver heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation tracking (SpO2), and sleep analysis. The watch also supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor training.

Redmi has offered support for 117 fitness modes on the Redmi Watch 2, which includes 17 professional training types. The smartwatch also has NFC support and includes Xiaomi AI Assistant for smart controls.

The Redmi Watch 2 includes an upgraded low-power chipset paired with a new battery management algorithm to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, the company said. The smartwatch is also bundled with a new magnetic charger and has 5ATM water resistance.