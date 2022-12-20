Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Set For January 2023

New Delhi: Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch set for January 5, 2023. While it previously confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, the latest invite says the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is also coming on the same day.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is expected to use the same specifications as the one available in China. That means the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in India may come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This display will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G could be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. You could get up to 256GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot to expand the storage in case that is not enough for you. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G may run MIUI 13 skin, but it will be upgradeable to MIUI 14, which was recently announced alongside Xiaomi 13 series.

On the back of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be a triple setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will likely have a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole on the display. Backing the phone would be a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging technology. The phone may come with stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,699 in China. This translates to roughly Rs 19,400, which means the Indian price of the phone would be somewhere around Rs 20,000.