Redmi Note 11T Pro & Pro+ Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi has finally unveiled the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ smartphones in China. The phones bring substantial changes and match the performance of the Redmi K50 series while saving even more money. Let us check out what both these smartphones offer.

Redmi Note 11T Pro & Note 11T Pro+ Price

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ are available in three colour choices—Atomic Silver, Time Blue, and Midnight Black, with the following prices.

Redmi Note 11T Pro 6GB/128GB – 1699 yuan (US$ 255 / ₹19,900 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro 8GB/128GB – 1899 yuan (US$ 285 / ₹22,300 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro 8GB/256GB – 2099 yuan (US$ 315 / ₹24,500 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 8GB/128GB – 1999 yuan (US$ 300 / ₹23,500 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 8GB/256GB – 2199 yuan (US$ 330 / ₹25,800 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 8GB/512GB – 2399 yuan (US$ 360 / ₹27,999 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ 8GB /512GB Astro Boy Special Edition – 2499 yuan (US$ 375 / ₹29,500 approx.)

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Specifications

Like the original Note 11T Pro, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ also has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. It uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, but it has up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The phone has a 64-megapixel rear camera, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Stereo Dual Speaker, Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear motors, IR sensor, Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top, IP53 rating, and a limited Astro Boy Special Edition are among the phone’s other features.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications

The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display of the Redmi Note 11T Pro has a 144Hz 7-step variable refresh rate. The panel utilised here supports DC dimming, and Dolby Vision, and is the first LCD mobile panel to be certified with a DisplayMate A+ rating in the industry.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8100 SoC with VC liquid cooling, and features up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the imaging front, the phone features a 64MP rear camera, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera.

Other features on the phone include support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Stereo Dual Speaker, Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear motors, IR sensor, Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13, and a 4,400mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.