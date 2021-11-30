Redmi Note 11T 5G Launched In India With 90Hz Display: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Redmi has launched its much-awaited smartphone named Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on Tuesday. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in India in July. It comes with a hole-punch display design and includes fast charging support. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Specification And Feature

Talking about the feature, the Redmi Note 11T 5G sports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Xiaomi has also preloaded a RAM Booster feature that essentially uses the built-in storage on the phone to virtually add 3GB of additional RAM for multitasking.

In terms of optics, it features the dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11T 5G carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens on top.

On the battery front, the phone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery which will support what Xiaomi is calling 33W Pro fast charging.