Redmi Note 11E Pro Arrives With Snapdragon 695, Triple Cameras And More

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Redmi has launched its new Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone in China. It is the latest addition to the company’s note series of smartphones. The new smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple cameras and a Qualcomm chipset along with fast-charging technology. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the Redmi Note 11E Pro.

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Price

Redmi Note 11E Pro is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,300) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,700) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 25,100) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and White colour options and will be made available in China starting March 4.

Specification

Talking about the specification, Redmi Note 11E Pro Sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate with a claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM LPDDR4x RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2.

The device supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Other features include 5G connectivity, an IR Blaster, Hi-Res Audio certified stereo speakers, and more.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capture selfies.