Redmi Note 11 Series Launched With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi has launched its latest entry in the Redmi Note 11 series, which already consists of Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with a 90Hz display and includes a triple rear camera. It also comes with an OctaCore MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 4G price, availability

Redmi Note 11 4G price is CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,800). Both Redmi Note 11 4G variants come in three distinct colour options — Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue — and are going on sale in China starting December 1.

Details about whether the Redmi Note 11 4G will come to any other countries except China are yet to be revealed. However, it might be launched in other markets too, under the name Redmi 10 (2022) that was recently speculated to be in the works.

The Redmi Note 11 5G series was launched in China late last month, with a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, start at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

Redmi Note 11 4G Specifications

In terms of specification, the dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 114G runs on Android 11, with MIUI 12.5 at the top and a 6.5 inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a 5,000mAh battery in its new smartphone that supports fast-charging up to 18W. The battery capacity is the same as the Redmi 10, but lower than the 6,000mAh battery available on the Redmi 10 Prime. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 4G measures 161.95×75.53×8.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

In addition, the display also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and has 1500: 1 contrast ratio. Internally, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens and a triple rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.