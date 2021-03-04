Redmi Note 10 Series: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 10 series in India. The range includes three phones – the premium Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the mid-range Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the vanilla Redmi Note 10. The event is being live-streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel. Check the details below.

Redmi Note 10 series: Price, sale date

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will start at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB version, 6GB RAM+ 128GB at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB version at Rs 21,999. First sale is from 18th March.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will start at 6GB RAM and 64GB at Rs 15,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB at Rs 18,999. First sale is from March 17.

Redmi Note 10 will start at 4GB RAM and 64GB at Rs 11,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM at Rs 13,999. First sale is from March 16.

All three phones will be on Mi.com, Amazon India, and later to Mi stores and retail partners.

Redmi Note 10 series: specification

The Redmi Note 10 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 6.43-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. All three phones run Android 11 and MIUI 12 on top. All three can be upgraded to MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 108MP sensor and a 5MP SuperMacro camera on the rear. The new Pro Max also gets new camera software features such as an improved Night Mode 2.0, Long Exposure modes, Magic Clone mode, video pro mode, and Dual Video mode as well.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also gets a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and this is an AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with a maximum of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 5020 mAh battery and 33 W fast charging. It also has dual stereo speakers. The regular Redmi Note 10 Pro has most of the same specifications as the Pro Max, but it comes with a 64MP camera setup at the back.