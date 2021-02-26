Redmi Max 86-Inch Ultra HD TV Launched: Price And Specification

New Delhi: The latest Redmi Max TV has been launched in China. The TV comes with an 86-inch screen, making it smaller than the 98-inch model that was launched last year. Having launched several smart TVs before, Redmi is no stranger to the market. However, they are currently exclusive to the Chinese market, though rumours about the Redmi TV India launch have been doing the rounds.

Price and availability

The Redmi Max TV 86-inch model price in China is set at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 90,000). To recall, the 98-inch model was launched at CNY 19,999 (approx Rs 2,15,200). There is no word yet on whether Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi Max TV in India.

Redmi Max 86-inch TV specifications, features

Redmi Max 86-inch TV has an LED-backlit LCD screen with an Ultra HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution. HDR support on the television covers various formats including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The television has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, which will be useful for next-generation console gamers. Various sound formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD are also supported on the TV, with a rated sound output of 25W.

The television is powered by a quad-core CPU and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As with Xiaomi televisions in China, Redmi Max 86-inch TV runs MIUI for TV 3.0 software that supports a wide selection of content and streaming services popular in China. There are three HDMI ports, of which one supports HDMI 2.1 with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, along with auto low-latency mode.