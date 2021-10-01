Redmi Launches Note 10 Lite In India: Price & Specs

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched its latest pocket-friendly smartphone-Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The latest smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Redmi Note 10.

Price

The latest smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India.Redmi Note 10 Lite will go on sale on October 2 via Mi.com and Amazon.in. The phone comes with fou colour options that include Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Specification

Talking about the specification Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, along with Adreno 618 GPU, and comes with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it is packed with a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48MP camera. Other cameras on the rear of the device include an 8MP wide-angle shooter one, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Moreover, is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.