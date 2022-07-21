Redmi K50i 5G With 18 Hours Battery Launched In India: Check Price, Features

New Delhi: Redmi Buds 3 Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India alongside the Redmi K50i 5G. The earbuds sport some impressive features and an affordable price tag. As per the company, the earphones offer a total of up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. They have an ergonomic design and feel comfortable in the ears. The Redmi Buds come with environmental noise cancellation and IP54* dust and water resistance. Let’s take a look at their pricing and specifications.

Redmi K50i 5G and Redmi Buds 3 Lite Price and Availability in India

The Redmi K50i 5G is available in India in two price variants. The first variant comes with 6GB+128GB for Rs 25,999 and the second one comes with 8GB+256GB for Rs 28,999. It will be available in three colours – Quick Silver, Phantom Blue, and Stealth Black, starting July 23, 2022. For now, Redmi is offering an early bird offer on the devices where the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 20,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs 23,999. But this early bird offer is only for ICICI Bank card holders.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite has launched for Rs 1,999 in India and will be available across Amazon, Mi Home and Mi’s official website from July 31. The early bird offer for ICICI Bank card holders is applicable on this product as well, where the consumers will get a discount of Rs 500.

Redmi K50i 5G Specifications India

The Redmi K50i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ liquid Field Fringe Switching (FFS) display. It supports Dolby Vision and 144Hz 7-stage adaptive refresh rate. There are dual-stereo speakers for terrific sound along with 3.5mm audio jack for using wired earphones.

The Redmi K50i 5G has already been tested by Reliance Jio for its 5G capabilities. It comes with support for 12 5G bands, which is excellent. The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is built on the 5nm process, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The smartphone will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. There’s a triple-camera arrangement at the rear spearheaded by a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP sensor at the front.

There’s a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The charging brick worth Rs 1,999 is included inside the box. The device has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and also comes with an IP53 rating.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite Specifications India

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite has launched in India, and they come with a 6mm dynamic driver, specially tuned by the Xiaomi Sound Lab to offer the best-in-class audio experience to consumers. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite are pocket-friendly TWS earphones weighing only at 35 grams.

They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). Redmi said that the Redmi Buds 3 Lite could deliver up to 5 hours of listening time, and with the case, that limit goes up to 18 hours. These are IP54 rated and come with a USB Type-C port for facilitating charging.