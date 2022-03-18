Redmi K50 Series Launched: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 have been launched by Xiaomi. The two 5G-enabled smartphones are currently available for pre-booking, and will be available for sale from the end of this month. Read on for more details on the price and specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50.

Redmi k50 pro, redmi k50 price

redmi k50 pro cost will start CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 43,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, for the 12GB + 512GB variant. For CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,900).

On the other hand, Redmi K50 cost will start CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both the smartphones will be available in Dim Light, Fantasy, Ink Feather and Silver Trace color variants. Both Xiaomi The devices are also available for pre-order, and will be available for sale in China starting March 22.

Redmi K50 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Redmi K50 Pro runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12, and features a 6.67-inch Samsung-made OLED 2K (1440×3200 pixels) display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz refresh rate. Is. The display is rated to deliver up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and offers DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, while there’s Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The smartphone is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup with a 100-megapixel 1/1.52-inch Samsung S5KHM2 primary sensor with OIS and 2.1-micron pixels, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Redmi K50 Pro, which cannot be expanded via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient color temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster and an ultrasonic distance sensor.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging that is capable of charging up to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The dimensions of Redmi K50 Pro are 163.1×76.15×8.48mm and weighing 201 grams. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the smartphone comes with Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone has also been rated IP53 for dust and water resistance.