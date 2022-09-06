Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set For September 7

New Delhi: Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is all set to launch in China on September 7, a top executive at Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo. The Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop will be launched and will go on pre-orders on September 7 in China, as per the photos shared by Weibing with both the posts shared on Weibo.

Specification (Expected)

Redmi launched the Redmi G (2022) gaming laptop earlier this year in China with Intel 12th generation processors. It could be possible that both these laptops have different processors and GPUs but share the same specifications in terms of design, display, speakers, and ports. Since there is no information available in this regard, we will have to take this development with a grain of salt.

The Redmi G (2022) was launched with 16-inch LCD displays with 2,560×1,600 resolution and up to Intel Core-i7, 12th generation processors paired with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM as well as 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Under the hood, the laptop gets the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It packs two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support and a multitude of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 port, RH45 port, Thunderbolt port, Wi-Fi- 6, and Bluetooth v5.2.