Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop Launched: Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop, which is an upgrade from last year’s Redmi G. The latest laptop features Intel and AMD variants, each with a 144Hz display and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also has 512GB of storage and can be upgraded to Windows 11 if desired. The Intel variant of the Redmi G 2021 has the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, and the AMD variant has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

Redmi G 2021 Price

The Intel Core i5 model of the Redmi G 2021 costs CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs. 64,900), while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant costs CNY 6,999. (roughly Rs. 79,700). On Thursday, September 23, the Intel variant will be available for purchase in China. The AMD variant, on the other hand, will be available starting September 28. The Redmi G 2021’s availability in international markets is still unknown.

The first Redmi G was released in August of last year with an Intel Core i5-10200H CPU and a 60Hz display for a starting price of CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 60,300).

Specifications and Features

The Redmi G 2021 runs Windows 10 (with the option to upgrade to Windows 11) and has a 16.1-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and TÜV Rheinland certification for minimal blue light emission. The laptop’s Intel variant is equipped with an Intel Core i5-11260H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. An AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics are included with the AMD option.

The Redmi G 2021 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity in both Intel and AMD variants. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS:X Ultra 3D surround sound are included in the laptop. USB Type-C charging, a three-level backlit keyboard, and the Xiao AI digital assistant are all included.

The Intel model includes a 180W power adaptor as well as a dual-fan proprietary heat dissipation system. The AMD model, on the other hand, comes with a 230W power adapter and then the same heat dissipation system as the Intel model, which comprises dual 12V fans, four air outlets, and five all-copper heat pipes.