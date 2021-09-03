Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Launched In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Xiaomi has also launched its new truly wireless earbuds, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, in the Indian market. The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro earbuds are essentially a rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 that launched in China earlier this year as Redmi AirDots 3.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 and offered in Blue, White and Pink colours. The TWS earphones will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline stores from September 9th, 12pm.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Specifications And Features

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with an in-ear design and an IPX4 rating against splash and sweat-proof. They feature infrared sensors for more precise touch controls. The TWS earphones also offers wear detection and voice assistant support.

On the audio front, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is equipped with dual dynamic drivers and powered by Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive codec for sound quality. The TWS earphones feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and low latency. They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a quick pair feature.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro charging case houses a 600mAh battery unit with a USB-C port. Each earbud is backed by a 43mAh battery claimed to last up to 7 hours and 30 hours with the charging case.