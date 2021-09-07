Redmi Buds 3 Launched With 20-Hours Of Battery Life

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Redmi Buds 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds under the Redmi brand. The earbuds come with an AirPods-like semi-in-ear design and are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life. Redmi Buds 3 is powered by a Qualcomm processor that has clear noise cancellation (cVc) technology to mute ambient noise and reduces echo during voice calls. Like other TWS earbuds, Redmi Buds 3 also comes with touch controls.

Redmi Buds 3 price

The Redmi Buds 3 will be available through a crowdfunding campaign in China from 8th September. Although the true wireless earphones are priced at 199 CNY (approximately 2300 Rs), they will be available for 159 CNY (approximately 1800 Rs) during the crowdfunding campaign.

Redmi Buds 3 Specifications

Talking about the specification, the new Redmi Buds 3 true wireless earphones (TWS) come in a semi-in-ear design similar to AirPods. The brand says that the design will help its users to wear comfortably. They also add that earphones will have a stable connection and feature an excellent sound quality. In addition, the Buds 3 will also support call noise reduction. However, the brand has skipped support for Active Noise Cancellation in order to price it aggressively.

Moreover, the brand also added support for fast connection. It means that a connectivity notification will appear on your smartphone if you pop up the charging case of the TWS. It also supports the low latency mode, which will be helpful for gamers.

As Redmi’s first semi-in-ear earphone, the Buds 3 has a lightweight of 4.5g per ear, which can better fit the ear canal curve and bring a more comfortable wearing experience. In terms of sound quality, Redmi Buds 3 has a built-in 12mm large-size composite diaphragm moving coil, which can restore more sound details. Under the adjustment of Xiaomi Audio Lab, the bass is strong and the treble is clear without distortion.

Inside the Buds, 3 is a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip that supports adaptive audio quality and latency. The claimed battery life is 5 hours on a single charge and 20 hours when using the charging case. There is support for fast charging and 10 minutes of charge is enough to get 1.5 hours of music playback.

Other specifications, the headset has IP54 level dustproof and waterproof, supporting wearing detection, earphone search, MIUI quick link popup, and other functions.