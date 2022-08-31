Redmi 11 Prime Set To Launch In India On September 6: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch date has been set for September 6. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, and offer dual-SIM 5G connectivity, according to the microsite by Redmi. It was previously spotted on the IMEI database.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G Expected Features

If the company go for remodelling the Redmi 11 Prime from Poco M5, it will be powered by the budget-grade MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, Other features could include a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery.

All these speculations will be put to rest on September 6 when Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 11 Prime series in the country. Since the company is gearing up for upcoming Diwali celebrations, the phones could go on sale during the festive season.