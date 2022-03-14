Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi 10C has been launched as a budget phone. The new Xiaomi Redmi smartphone has been launched with a 6.71-inch display, dual-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery, among other features. Let’s take a close look at the recently launched smartphone.

Redmi 10C price, availability

Redmi 10C price is NGN 78,000 (around Rs 14,300) for the 4GB/64GB model and NGN 87,000 (approx Rs 15,600) for the 4GB/128GB model. It comes in Black, Blue, and Green colours and is available in Nigeria.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications, features

talking about the specification, Redmi 10C features a 6.71-inch LCD display. Xiaomi hasn’t shared details on the display resolution yet. As for the internals, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile platform and paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a microSD slot as well for expandable storage support.

In terms of design, the phone features a plain back panel with a squared camera island housing dual camera sensors. The fingerprint sensor also rests on the camera island. Upfront, there is a dewdrop notch in the panel to accommodate the selfie camera.

Speaking of which, the Redmi 10C gets a dual-camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, the phone offers a 5-megapixel camera. On the software front, the device boots up Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

For backup, the device gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Rumours down the line suggest that Xiaomi might bring this handset as a rebranded version in India under the moniker Redmi 10. The phone may also get rebadged as Poco C4. Both the devices are expected to launch in India by March or April.