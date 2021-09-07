Redmi 10 Prime Goes On Sale For The First Time In India: Check Offers

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s latest affordable smartphone Redmi 10 Prime goes on sale for the first time which was launched last week in India. The smartphone sits under the Redmi Note 10 (which was launched at the same price but, has received multiple price hikes) among Xiaomi offerings in India. The Redmi 10 Prime brings a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel primary sensor, and MediaTek Helio G88 SoC at a pocket-friendly rate.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India and offers

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The other variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 124,999. The phone will be available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours.

The smartphone will be available through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country. The phone comes with an up to Rs 750 instant discount for customers making the purchase using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications

Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, 2400 x 1080p resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11 OS.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

One of the key highlights of the Redmi 10 Prime is the battery setup. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The box comes packed with a 22.5W charger.