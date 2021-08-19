Redmi 10 Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera: Know More

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi has recently launched another smartphone, Redmi 10. It comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and is powered by a MediaTek processor. Redmi 10 gets a 5000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and reverse wired charging.

Redmi 10 Price, Availability

The blog post mentions that 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 10 is priced at $ 179 (about Rs. 13,300), 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at $ 199 (about Rs. 14,800) and 6 GB RAM + The 128 GB storage variant is priced at $ 219 (approximately Rs. 16,300). Redmi 10 will be available in the color options Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Launch markets have not been detailed in the blog post, but accessibility was mentioned on 20 August.

Malaysia may be among the launch markets, with the company’s Twitter handle for the region sharing the same accessibility. It also mentioned that 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at MYR 649 (approximately Rs. 11,400) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at MYR 749 (approximately Rs. 13,100).

Redmi 10 specifications, features

Redmi 10 runs MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display also gets reading mode 3.0 and sunlight. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC along with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of built-in storage.

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup that is the title of a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth purposes. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel sensor. It also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two speakers. Redmi 10 also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face lock.

The Redmi 10 has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 18 W. However, Xiaomi will pack a 22.5 W fast charger in the box. The smartphone is also capable of 9W reverse wired charging. It measures 161.95×75.53×8.92 mm and weighs 181 grams. Xiaomi has not yet revealed the full specifications of the recently launched smartphone, but the released specifications match the specifications of the unintentionally released blog post from last week.