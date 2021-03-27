Red Premier League Day 2: AMRI, CCC, Crico Freako Register Win

Bhubaneswar: AMRI and CCC have won their respective matches on day 2 of the ongoing Red Premier League at Indira Maidan in Nayapalli here on Saturday.

In the first match, AMRI defeated DSYS by 32 runs. AMRI were sent in to bat by DSYS skipper, posting a total of 118 runs for the loss of six wickets in 8 overs. In retaliation, DSYS scored 86 runs with the loss of 6 wickets. Siba Pattnaik was awarded the Man of the Match award.

In match No 9, CCC defeated the Wonder Wall by 5 wickets. Wonder World took the batting and scored 84 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. The CCC pulled up 89 runs in 7.3 overs with losing 5 wickets. Satish Patel was awarded the Man of the Match.

However, match No. 10 was not played.

In match No. 11, Crico Freako defeated Double Ball by 77 runs. Crico Freako took the batting first and scored 158 runs with loss of 4 wickets in 8 overs. In retaliation, Double Bull could manage to chase only 81 runs in 8 overs with loss of 6 wickets. Sagar Kumar was awarded Man of the match.

Match No. 12 played between CCC and Quest Global was halted to heavy rain accompanied by strong wind. Quest Global had scored 6 runs in 4 balls when the match was called off due to extreme weather conditions.

Earlier today, on day 2 of the cricket tournament, Samahit Bal, Executive Director of Pragativadi, R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM & Special Secretary Deptt of Sports & Youth Services, graced the event as Guests.

Interacting with RJ Harshit from RedFM, R Vineel Krishna said: “It is a nice initiative that cricket is not only being played as a professional but also a proper recreational activity among the corporates.” He also wished “All The Best” to the participating teams.

Notably, the Red Premier League Season 4 “Top Corporates Ka Superhit Cricket Muqabla”, organised by Superhits 93.5 RED FM in association with Pragativadi, kick-started on March 26. The league will continue till March 28.

Tomorrow is the concluding day of the cricket tournament. The scheduled matches will start at 9.15 am instead of 7 am. Besides, a friendly match between Pragativadi & Red FM vs. Doctors 11 will be played on Sunday evening.