Red Premier League Day 1: Double Victory For L&D Global, Eyeball

Bhubaneswar: The Red Premier League Season 4 kicked off on Friday at Indira Maidan in Nayapalli. The cricket league is being organised by Superhits 93.5 Red FM, in association with Pragativadi.

The Red Premier League will continue till the 28th of this month. The matches will be played in two stages every day from 7 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The inaugural match was played between L&D Global and Wefe Internet. L&D Global chose to bat first and scored 155 runs in 8 overs with the loss of four wickets. However, the Wefe Internet were all out in just 19 runs. Mr Gaurang was declared Man of the Match.

Match no 3 was played between Wonder Wall and Quest Global. Quest Global chose to bat first and scored 138 runs in 8 overs with the loss of 4 wickets. In retaliation, Wonder Wall scored 140 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Mr Sameer Bisoi has been awarded the Man of the Match award.

In match No. 4, the Eyeball defeated the Double Bull by 10 wickets. Double Bull took the batting and scored 72 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. However, the Eyeball pulled up 73 runs in 3.3 overs without losing any wickets. Mr Sekhar Swain was awarded the Man of the Match.

In match No. 5, Wefe Internet outclassed UET by 75 runs. Wefe Internet has set a score of 144 runs in 8 overs with loss of only three wickets. But UET failed to chase the target and scored 69 runs in 8 overs.

In match No. 6, Eyeball defeated Crico Freako by 39 runs. Eyeball had elected to bat first and set a score of 145 runs with the loss of three wickets. However, Crico Freako managed to chase 106 runs with a loss of 6 wickets in 8 overs. Eyeball’s Manuram scored 91 and was declared Man of the Match.

In match No. 7, L&D Global outclassed UET by 126 runs. L&D Global batted first and scored 158 with a loss of four wickets, But, UET managed to score only 32 runs by losing 9 wickets in 8 overs.

L&D Global (Group A) and Eyeball (Group D) emerged victorious in two matches.

It may be mentioned here that a friendly match between Pragativadi & Red FM vs. Doctors 11 will be played on Sunday.