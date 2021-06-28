Red Fort Violence: Gurjot Singh, Carrying Rs 1 L Reward, Arrested 

New Delhi: Gurjot Singh, who was wanted in the Red Fort violence case and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab.

A total of 43 different cases were registered and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.