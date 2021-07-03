Red Fort Violence Case: Delhi Court Extends Interim Protection To Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with the violence in Red Fort on Republic Day.

Saying it would “not intervene in things where fundamental rights are involved”, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau directed Delhi Police to not arrest Lakha Sidhana till July 20.

The court also said it does not want a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan” to start.

Lakha Sidhana, who was earlier granted protection till July 3, has been directed to join the probe.

“We do not want Jail Bharo Andolan to start. These are political issues. If they (protesters) wanted to highlight the issue, are they wrong? I will not intervene in things where fundamental rights are involved,” the judge said while granting him relief.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws. They stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.