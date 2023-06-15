RED FM’s Sajja Bajja Raja Festival Witnesses Huge Footfall On Day 2; Raja Rajkumari Finale Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: RED FM’s Sajja Bajja Raja Festival 2023, which began on a glorious note at the lawn area of Nexus Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar, witnessed a huge footfall of denizens on the Day 2 celebration on Thursday.

Day 2 of the RED FM Sajja Bajja Raja Festival saw the semi-final round of the Raja Rajkumari competition, for which auditions were held last week in 4 towns—Berhampur, Cuttack, Balasore and Bhubaneswar and 40 participants were chosen.

In the Semi-Final, 12 lucky girls made it to the Finale to be held tomorrow (June 16) in the evening and the 3-day-long celebration will come to an end.

Ollywood Actor Akash Das Nayak presented the Finale certificates to the deserving finalists who were judged by last year’s winners of the Raja Rajkumari 2022 edition.

The finale will be judged by actor-anchor Jaya Biswas, Fashion Photographer Ashutosh and Ollywood Actress Anu Choudhury will grace the finale and Special Guest.

People from around the city are thronging the festival in large numbers to enjoy the mouth-smacking food stalls and also the competition of the Raja Rajkumari 2023. The Finale event begins from 4 pm onwards tomorrow.

Lalchnd Jewellers is presenting Sajja Baja Raja festival with Fashion Partner – Max Fashion, Beauty & Salon Partner-Eco Belleza, Health Partner – Aspire Hospitals, Gold Partner – Servo by Indian Oil, Rajjo Partners –Ambruta; Panda Travel Mart; Chappan Bhogg, Talent Partner – Glam Shine Modeling Agency

Leading Odia Daily, Pragativadi is a key partner to Red FM for this event.