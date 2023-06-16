RED FM’s Sajja Bajja Raja Festival Concludes on a Glittery Note

Bhubaneswar: RED FM’s Sajja Bajja Raja Festival 2023 at Nexus Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar concluded on Friday on a glittery note as scores of denizens thronged the event for celebration.

Today, the Day 3 of RED FM’s Sajja Bajja Raja Festival saw 15 contestants walking the ramp for the final round of the Raja Rajkumari competition.

Auditions for the Raja Rajkumari competition were held last week in 4 towns—Berhampur, Cuttack, Balasore and Bhubaneswar and 40 participants were chosen. After rounds of eliminations, 12 were selected as finalists and 3 got a wild card entry to compete for the final round.

Ahead of the competition finale, RJ Umang and RJ Harshit entertained the audience with various types of quizzes and games on Raja festival. All the participants received gift vouchers from Eco Belleza.

In the Max Fashion Power round, only seven lucky girls made it to the final round. In the final round, the Jury members including actor-anchor Jaya Biswas, and Eco Belleza MD Smriti Sweta Das interacted with the finalists.

Gracing the occasion as Special Guest, Ollywood Actress Anu Choudhury announced the names of the top three lucky contestants.

Sudeshna Sutar was crowned Raja Rajkumari 2023 while Priyanka Priyadarshini Patra became the 1st runner-up and Lipshita Dash second runner-up. Anu Choudhury felicitated the winners and wished them the very best for their bright future ahead.

A large crowd cheered the participants during the event and felicitation and the c celebrations came to an end. RJ Smita coordinated the event.

Lalchnd Jewellers presented the Sajja Baja Raja festival with Fashion Partner – Max Fashion, Beauty & Salon Partner-Eco Belleza, Health Partner – Aspire Hospitals, Gold Partner – Servo by Indian Oil, Rajjo Partners –Ambruta; Panda Travel Mart; Chappan Bhogg, Talent Partner – Glam Shine Modeling Agency

Leading Odia Daily, Pragativadi was a key partner to Red FM for this event.