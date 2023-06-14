RED FM’s Sajja Baja Raja Festival 2023 Begins On A Glorious Note

Bhubaneswar: RED FM’s Sajja Baja Raja Festival 2023 has begun on a glorious note at the lawn area of Nexus Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar.

RED FM conducted the Raja Rajkumari auditions across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore and Berhampur and the 3 day festival up to 16th of June will see people from the city coming in huge numbers to enjoy the mouth smacking food stalls and also enjoy the finale of the Raja Rajkumari, on 15th and 16th of June.

Ollywood Celebrities Akash Das Nayak Bhoomika Dash and Anu Choudhury shall be gracing the festival on the 15th and 16th of June.

Lalchnd Jewellers is presenting Sajja Baja Raja festival with Fashion Partner – Max Fashion, Beauty & Salon Partner-Eco Belleza, Health Partner – Aspire Hospitals, Gold Partner – Servo by Indian Oil, Rajjo Partners –Ambruta; Panda Travel Mart; Chappan Bhogg, Talent Partner – Glam Shine Modeling Agency

Leading Odia Daily, Pragativadi is a key partner to Red FM for this event.