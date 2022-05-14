Red FM-Blenders Pride Fashion Nights: Denizens Join Weekend Entertainment Bonanza At Esplanade One Mall

Bhubaneswar: Denizens of Bhubaneswar will be witnessing a star-studded glittery evening on 21st May as one of the country’s biggest fashion events, Red FM-Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, arrives in the city as an extension to the coveted fashion tour.

As a part of the amplification to the most-awaited fashion night event of Bhubaneswar, Red FM is organising a two-day pre-promotion to the main event.

The audience present at the mall goofed up with number of music, dance and fashion show performances on Saturday evening.

Comprising of glittering set-up, RED FM organised an event at Esplanade One Mall on Saturday, which rolled out some sensational fashion shows and entertainment events by the city dwellers.

The evening delved into a lot of entertainment chunks as RED FM’s RJ Harshit joined RJ Umang to fascinate the audiences present at the mall.

The event, punched with a lot of exciting entertainment packages from RED FM, overwhelmed the audiences with quiz shows, ramp walks and amazing gift hampers.

With the ground shaking hip hop dance performances by Danza Dance Group, and some coolly choreographed ramp walk sessions with professional models from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata made the audience present at Esplanade One Mall crazy.

Red FM also has Sunday pre-promotion to the main event comprising of glittering set up and entertainment from 12 noon – 9 pm. The 15th of May will also see Magic act by IGT fame Bishnu Prasad, our very own action star Chandan Kar also setting the stage on fire with the other models as the show stopper.

Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, which is happening on the 21st of May for an exclusive invite list with show stopper Bollywood beauty Diana Penty, Odisha’s very own fashion designer Sabyasachi and a mesmerizing performance lined up with the Prince Dance Troupe will take Bhubaneswar high on sky.