‘Red Flag’ Tag For Puri Minor Girl Rape Case

Bhubaneswar: The sensational incident of a minor girl allegedly raped by a youth in Puri district on January 24 has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case, informed SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, today.

” The alleged rape case of the minor girl in Puri town has been taken very seriously and tagged under the Red Flag category. The Crime Branch will take further steps. Process will be expedited to collect DNA, finger print and other material evidences in the case,” said the senior official.

The charge sheet will be filed within 20 days. The police are in touch with the court and will request for speedy trial after submitting the charge sheet, the official added.

Singh said that the accused, who is a driver, was nabbed from the Puri-Bhubaneswar border yesterday after conducting several raids in Puri and the native place of the accused in Jagatsinghpur.