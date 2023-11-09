Red Cross Blood bank sans sign board at Cuttack

Cuttack: With no sign board towards the Central Red Cross Blood Centre of SCB MCH in Cuttack, people are facing hurdles to reach the blood bank.

The Odisha Government has prepared various plans to make the SCB MCH a world-class health facility. So, the construction works are underway 24×7 and for this purpose, some departments of the hospital have been transferred to other places.

Following this, the red cross blood bank of Mangalabag has also been shifted near the BOSE Engineering School. But, no sign board has been put up to show the direction toward the blood bank.

As a result, the needy patients or their family members requiring blood units face a tough time to find way to the blood bank. During the night hours it becomes almost impossible to locate the facility.

People and alert citizens have urged the R & B division to address the issue. But the authorities are yet to take steps in this regard.