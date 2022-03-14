Red Carpet Official! ‘Stranger Things’ fame Millie Bobby Brown attends BAFTA 2022 with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

London: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, on Sunday, made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

For the gala, the couple chose to twin in black. The ‘Stranger Things’ star donned a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

On the other hand, Jake, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, sported a plain black suit.