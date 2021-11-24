Recruitment: OSSSC Invites Applications For Laboratory Technician Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 1000 District cadre posts of Laboratory Technician on a contractual basis.

A notification issued by OSSSC on Wednesday said,” Applications are invited online for recruitment to 1000 number of District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician-2021 on contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.”

“The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, the scale of pay/remuneration, age, eligibility, and other terms and conditions will be available in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to apply online by logging in to the OSSSC web portal,” it read.

Important Date

Online Registration/Re-registration: 01-12-2021 to 21-12-2021

Submission of Online Application: 01-12-2021 to 25-12-2021