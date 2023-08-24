Recovery of Minor Girl’s Body In Bhubaneswar: Victim’s Uncle, Neighbour Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested a person and his aide in connection with the recovery of the body of a minor girl from an abandoned place in Nandanvihar under Infocity police station on the 11th of August.

During the investigation, the Infocity police identified the minor and came to know that she was beaten to death with a wooden plank after getting the autopsy report.

Intensifying the probe, the police checked the CCTV footage in the nearby areas and found out that the deceased minor girl’s uncle was behind the murder and dumped the body.

The accused, Sukhalal Soy (29), and his aide, Narendra Singh (35), who had accompanied him in disposing of the body after the murder, have been arrested and the wooden plank used in the crime has been seized, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh at a press conference here on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased minor, Mama, was staying with her maternal uncle, Sukhalal in Nandanvihar area for the past few years after the death of her parents. As she not studying properly, Sukhalal got furious with her and left her at an orphanage. But, the minor girl escaped from there and again came back to her uncle’s house. However, she again ran away from home a few days later after being scolded by her uncle.

On August 9, when she again showed up at her uncle’s house, Sukhalal lost his cool and hit her with a wooden plank. As a result, Mama bled profusely and died on the spot. On seeing her dead, Sukhalal hid the body in the house during the day and late at night, with the help of his neighbour Narendra, he dumped the body in an abandoned place at Nandan Enclave in Kalarahanga.

After the body of the minor was found, it became a challenge for the police to solve the mystery as the body was decomposed and the minor’s identity was unknown. After days of efforts, police discovered her identity and her uncle himself identified the dead body and claimed that she had not living with her for the past few days.

However, the CCTV cameras in the local area were very helpful to the police in the investigation. The police after checking the CCTV, found that the minor had gone to her maternal uncle’s house on the day of the incident. Even late at night, her uncle was seen moving the dead body. After Sukhalal was brought to the police station for questioning, the entire mystery came to the fore.