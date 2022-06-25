Recovery Of Elephant Skeleton At Satkosia; Two Foresters Suspended, 3 Poachers Held

Angul: In yet another development in the investigation on the recovery of an elephant skeleton at Satkosia sanctuary, Foresters- Anupama Sahu, and Sahadeb Soren have been suspended and three poachers were arrested on Saturday.

Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda, who is investigating the case, has also written a letter to the higher authorities to take action against the local Range Officer for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to reports, an elephant skeleton was recovered from Satyajayapur Patra forest in the Jilinda range of Cuttack district under Satkosia sanctuary.

Later, it was found that the local forest personnel were involved in burying the pachyderm’s carcass and managed to keep it a secret till the skeleton was exhumed a few days ago.