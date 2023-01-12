Recovery Notice Of Rs 163 Cr To AAP

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked by its own government in Delhi to pay ₹ 163.62 crore within 10 days for its political advertisements allegedly passed off as government messages.

A recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) asks AAP to reimburse ₹ 99.31 crore spent on advertisements till March 31, 2017. The remaining ₹ 64.31 crore is the penalty on this amount.

If AAP fails to pay up, its office in Delhi and other properties could be sealed, officials say, citing an earlier warning by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

AAP has accused the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP of misusing officers in the Delhi Government to target Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

“BJP is blatantly misusing Delhi officers to target the city government and ministers. They have taken control of the service department and they are using officers against us,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

“Stop misusing officials to target the Delhi Chief Minister and allow us to work,” Mr Sisodia said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said AAP’s bank accounts should be seized and properties of its leaders should be attached.