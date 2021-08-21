Record Rain In Delhi Leads To Waterlogged Roads, Heavy Traffic Jams

New Delhi: Record rain in the last 24 hours in Delhi has caused heavy waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of the city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Delhi recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years.

As per IMD, Delhi will witness “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers” today.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with the Safdarjung weather station of the IMD recording the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since at least 2009.Traffic alert by Delhi Police

At 8.30 AM on Saturday, the Safdarjung station had logged 138.8 mm of rain in 24 hours. This figure surpassed the previous single-day high of 110 mm on Aug 20, 2010. In this monsoon season, the highest rainfall recorded in 24 hours so far had been 100 mm received on July 27.Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police gave updates on waterlogged areas and the routes to be avoided. Traffic movement on Minto Bridge has been closed due to waterlogging, said the traffic police.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued green alert from August 23 to August 26.