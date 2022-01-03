Record jump in COVID cases in India with 33,750 fresh positives

New Delhi: In recent days India has seen a massive surge in COVID-19 cases some cities almost doubling their tally overnight or reporting thousands of fresh infections.

Record jump in COVID cases in India with 33,750 fresh positives, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in last 24 hours.

Data:

Active cases: 1,45,582

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Death toll: 4,81,893

Total vaccination: 1,45,68,89,306

With Covid cases rising, containment zones increased and state governments considered new curbs, even while instances of serious disease remained low.