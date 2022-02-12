Record high deforestation of Amazon in January

Brasilia: The number of trees cut down in the Brazilian Amazon in January far exceeded deforestation for the same month last year, according to government satellite data.

The area destroyed was five times larger than 2021, the highest January total since records began in 2015.

Environmentalists accuse Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro of allowing deforestation to accelerate.

Protecting the Amazon is essential if we are to tackle climate change.

Trees are felled for their wood as well as to clear spaces to plant crops to supply global food companies.