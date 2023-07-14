Recipe Alert! Indian-Style Seekh Kebab

An Indian party’s snack platter is incomplete without this delicious appetizer dish of seekh kabab.

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground lamb

2 medium onions, finely chopped

½ cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

½ cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon green chile paste

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 skewers

¼ cup vegetable oil for brushing, or as needed

Directions

Mix ground lamb, onions, mint, cilantro, ginger paste, and chile paste together in a large bowl. Season with cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, and cayenne. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Soak skewers in cold water.

Divide lamb mixture into 8 equal portions; mold portions onto skewers to form a sausage shape. Refrigerate skewers until you are ready to grill.

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and brush the grate liberally with oil.

Cook skewers on the preheated grill, turning frequently, until nicely browned on all sides and meat is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C).