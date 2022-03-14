Rebel Wilson calls out Russian President Vladimir Putin at BAFTA

London: Actor Rebel Wilson used her stage time at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony to call out Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the star-studded awards ceremony in London, the Aussie actress was full of jokes and poked fun at herself in her hilarious opening monologue.

After joking about the real reasons behind her 5.5 stone weight-loss, and confessing to a crush on The Batman star Robert Pattinson, the Bridesmaids star turned to more serious matters. Introducing Emilia Jones’ musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage.

“And this is the gesture for Putin,” Rebel said, showing the middle finger.