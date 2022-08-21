Reasons You Should Eat Fermented Foods  

New Delhi: Fermented foods are a nutritious and rich source of probiotics, which are the good bacteria your body needs. When you learn to incorporate fermented foods in your diet, you can reap all the benefits of probiotics without even having to supplement and while enjoying delicious foods and drinks.

Improve Your Digestive Health

One of the major roles beneficial bacteria play is assimilating nutrients from your diet. Fermented foods are a source of beneficial bacteria, as well as prebiotics. Prebiotics are a type of fiber that provides food for good bacteria colonies. Thus, when you’re eating fermented foods, you’re doing more to protect good bacteria populations. This goes a long way in preventing digestive ailments and diseases like irritable bowel syndrome.

Get More Nutritional Benefits

Foods gain nutritional value through the fermentation process. Good bacteria produce vitamins and minerals that add to the nutrition already in the food. Fermentation removes anti-nutrients such as lectin, which block nutrient assimilation. Microorganisms responsible for the fermentation process also create enzymes that also help the body absorb the nutrients found in the food.

Boost Your Immune System

Beneficial microorganisms are involved not just in digestion and nutrient assimilation but also in immune function. Much of your immune system’s activity takes place in the gut, where microbes signal your immune cells when a pathogen is present. Because friendly bacteria help your immune system react and respond to threats sooner, eating fermented foods regularly can potentially reduce your incidence of common colds and flus.

Protect Against Atherosclerosis and Heart Disease

The probiotics in fermented foods help your heart’s health by reducing the absorption of cholesterol in the gut. This lowers your risk for high blood pressure and for atherosclerosis, or the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries. The cholesterol-lowering benefits of fermented foods can also help reduce your risk for heart disease and metabolic diseases.