Reasons Why You Should Start Eating Brown Rice Today! 

New Delhi: Brown rice is nothing but the unrefined and unpolished whole grain which is obtained by just removing the surrounding hull of the rice kernel. Brown rice is a natural wholesome food rich in essential minerals such as manganese, iron, zinc, phosphorous, calcium, selenium, magnesium, and potassium.

Here are some amazing health benefits of brown rice:

Helps In Weight Loss

The fiber content of brown rice keeps bowel function at its peak since it makes digestion easier. Brown rice also makes you feel full soon which means smaller meal portions.

Promotes Bone Health

Brown rice is a good source of magnesium, a mineral that is essential to bone health. Just one cup of brown rice contains 21% of the recommended value of magnesium. Most of the magnesium in the body is stored in the bones so to keep a high level of magnesium in your bones, eat plenty of brown rice regularly.

Protects The Heart

Brown rice is rich in selenium which is beneficial for a healthy heart. It helps reduce the blockage of arteries due to plaque build-up. This protective action helps reduce the risk of cardiac disorders such as hypertension and vascular diseases.

Lowers Cholesterol

Brown rice is a healthy option for maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol as it has naturally occurring oil. It contains beneficial nutrients that help in lipid and glucose metabolism. It has been proven that the consumption of brown rice significantly improves HDL cholesterol concentration (good cholesterol).

Has Anti-inflammatory Properties

Phytonutrients are naturally occurring compounds, that have anti-inflammatory & anti-oxidant properties Brown rice is a great source of these plant compounds, especially phenolics. Brown rice contains as many phenolics as fruits and vegetables.