Reasons Why You Should Say Yes To Daliya 

Dalia is a hit superfood within the sub-continent of India. For ages, Daliya and its healthy properties have found several fans in-and-beyond the fitness circuit. An especially versatile ingredient, Dalia can prove to be a delicious rice alternative for those attempting to cut the carbs. You can prepare it with vegetables, tossed in oil. Most prefer to have it in form of porridge cooked either in milk and water topped with berries or nuts.

Low In Calories

Dalia is an especially low-calorie superfood. One serving of daliya would amount very little to your calorie count, thereby facilitating weight loss.

HighOnFibre

One of the most effective options of daliya is its high quantum of fibre. Did you know? 100 grams of daliya has 18 grams of fibre? The thumping quantity of fibre ensures your digestive health as well. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, thereby aiding internal organ regularity. Good digestion may be a secret to effective weight loss. In addition to this, fibre also fills you up. It takes the longest to digest and induces the sensation of fullness, that prevents you from bingeing on different high-fattening foods. A regular to medium portion of daliya would keep you full until lunch. Now if that doesn’t convince you to include the healthy superfood in your diet, we don’t know what will.

Low Glycemic Index

A containerful of daliya has a really low glycemic index. The glycemic index (GI) may be a relative ranking of carbohydrates in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with a low GI value (55 or less) are digestible, absorbed, and metabolized slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood sugar.

Rich In Protein

Daliya makes for an excellent source of protein. Protein takes longer to digest, suppresses hunger pangs, boosts metabolism, and activates weight-regulating hormones. A higher protein intake actually increases levels of satiety (appetite-reducing hormones), while reducing your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin.