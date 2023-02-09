Reasons Why You Should Reduce Your Consumption Of Salt

New Delhi: High sodium consumption and insufficient potassium intake contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Here we have listed reason to reduce salt intake .

Water retention

You may notice more bloating than usual. This happens because our kidneys have to maintain a particular sodium-to-water ratio in the body. They hold onto the extra water to compensate for the excessive sodium consumed.

Increased blood pressure

Excessive salt consumed over a long period of time can lead to high blood pressure that can cause hypertension, leading to stiffening and narrowing of the blood vessels. However, salt affects people differently. Some people can consume it without any effect on their blood pressure, but others might be salt sensitive, especially the elderly or overweight people.

Intense thirst

Eating a salt-rich meal can lead to your mouth becoming dry or increasing thirst, making you raise your fluid intake, which can cause frequent urination. Meanwhile, if you don’t have enough fluids, your body’s sodium levels can rise above the safe level, causing hypernatremia.

Frequent Headaches

Consuming excess salt can give you headaches frequently due to dehydration. It can also trigger migraines. Thus, you need to drink lots of water to prevent this from happening.

Eczema

New research suggests that too much salt can play a role in causing eczema outbreaks. The report published in Science Translational Medicine shows that there is a link between consuming table salt and the aggravation of T-helper cells that can cause hyperactive inflammation and breed allergy-based ailments like eczema, arthritis and asthma.